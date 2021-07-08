Home Technology Snapdragon 895, the first definitions are not surprising

Snapdragon 895, the first definitions are not surprising

Jul 08, 2021 0 Comments
Snapdragon 895, the first definitions are not surprising

There is great anticipation around Snapdragon 895. Qualcomm’s next top-of-the-range processor is expected to be delivered by the end of 2021, and then by 2022 will feature most of the high-end smartphones. It is likely to be produced With 4nm production process And guarantee high powerllo Snapdragon 888 That, In its plus variation, Almost 3 Ghz.

On the Geekbench, the Snapdragon 895 scored 1,250 in the single center and 4,000 in the multi-core. Important results but very close to the results of Snapdragon 888. In addition, in the graphics test, Samsung’s Exynos 2200 (It is compatible with AMD GPUs) Seems to defeat Qualcomm’s next creature.

These are numbers to be taken with salt grain, but they give an interesting hint first. In fact, the feeling that Snapdragon 895 can represent An evolution rather than a revolution Compared to the current generation SoCs. A trend that has been categorizing smartphone processors for some years.

However, the production of the Snapdragon 895 should be handed over to Samsung and replaced with Taiwanese DSMC. Snapdragon 895 Plus. The latter, without surprises, will mark a regular summer update powered by Qualcomm, and will be offered in mid-2022.

READ  Releases the final 2kg carbon-fiber superbike for special kids

You May Also Like

Le groupe appelle les utilisateurs de Windows à installer immédiatement un correctif baptisé «PrintNightmare».

Microsoft warns that Windows is vulnerable and recommends installing a patch

WhatsApp | Apps will leave you without using your conversations | Chats | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Trick | Training | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Sports-Play

WhatsApp | Apps will leave you without using your conversations | Chats | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Trick | Training | USA | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | Sports-Play

China destroys Google with the most powerful quantum computer on the planet

China destroys Google with the most powerful quantum computer on the planet

3 Best eCommerce CRM Software To Use in 2021: Pros & Cons

Cellphone Tracked: Britney is calling from someone else's phone

Cellphone Tracked: Britney is calling from someone else’s phone

Hawking was right. Black holes do not shrink after collision

Hawking was right. Black holes do not shrink after collision

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *