Powerful Class X solar flare hits Earth for the first time in 4 years (video)

This phenomenon is powerful enough to cause a short wave radio obscurity in the Atlantic Ocean.

On July 3, the Sun released the 10th class eruption, the most powerful eruption ever seen since September 2017, Second NASA’s Solar Dynamics Laboratory.

This is the first tenth class eruption launched by our star since the new solar cycle began on December 25th, 2019.

Solar eruptions are characterized by their types X-ray intensity Like A, B, C, M or X, A is weak and X is very powerful.

Tenth grade eruptions can have different intensities and are defined by a number.

This new eruption was the X 1.5, which, although not very intense on the record, was powerful enough to generate an X-ray pulse that reached the Earth’s upper atmosphere, causing a short-wave radio blackout in the Atlantic Ocean.

The latest X1.5 expansion is associated with large-scale events (EUV wave, CME, etc.) that are less dramatic than the 2017-09-10 event, which is the last major event of Cycle 24 (see my post-made tweet). But we can celebrate the first X-Class expansion of Cycle 25, and congratulations wswmcintosh pic.twitter.com/hYgpwHGFax – Hollow CME (lo Halogme) July 3, 2021

Tony Phillips, astronomer and space meteorologist Explained The sunspot that created the explosion suddenly appeared.

For now, it is unlikely that a coronal mass discharge (CME) will come with the last flash. A CME is an explosion of charged and hot plasma that arises with explosions and its particles, which may take a few days to reach our planet, with the potential to cause interference Electrical and radio systems.

The Sun goes through an active cycle of about 11 years when the north and south magnetic poles change positions.

The change takes place at the weak point, after which the magnetic field is elevated to the maximum point. However, not all Solar max For one thing, it is unclear how serious the next period will be.

