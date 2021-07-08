Home Technology Microsoft warns that Windows is vulnerable and recommends installing a patch

Jul 08, 2021 0 Comments
Le groupe appelle les utilisateurs de Windows à installer immédiatement un correctif baptisé «PrintNightmare».

Hackers can try to take advantage of a flaw in the operating system of Windows computers.

American Community Microsoft They warned that hackers could exploit the vulnerabilities in the operating system of Windows, and suggested installing a patch called “Print Nightmare”.

The technology company said in a post on its site Tuesday night that hackers could control the computer if they succeed. “A hacker who succeeds in exploiting a defect can use arbitrary codes thanks to privileged access to the computer.”, Microsoft pointed out. He can “Then install the programs; View, modify or delete data; Or create new accounts with all user rights, Added the group.

Install this hotfix immediately

The team invites Windows users to install this hotfix immediately, as all versions of the operating system are vulnerable, but not all have the proper security update yet. Many computer security experts report that the defect in question is linked to the printer program and has already been used by hackers.

3 Best eCommerce CRM Software To Use in 2021: Pros & Cons

