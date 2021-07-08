In late June, a heat wave hit western North America. The states of Washington and Oregon in the United States found themselves under a “dome of heat”, and Canada also faced extreme mercury, with high pressures catching hot air. Temperature records across the country have been broken several times, especially in the village of Lytton on June 30, which was completely destroyed by severe fires. The exact human number of this heat wave is not yet known, but at least several hundred deaths.

According to scientists from World weather characteristic (1), an effort to bring together experts from various research institutes around the world, said on Wednesday that these phenomena were “almost impossible” without human-caused global warming. There is no doubt that climate change plays an important role. One of the authors of the study was Friedrich Otto of the University of Oxford The exception is June The temperature experienced in North America is actually extraordinary compared to the regular averages recorded in this region. June 2021 is the warmest month since the start of the measurements: it averaged 1.2 C during the period 1991-2020, which means that in June 2012 the region was warmer than the previous June at 0.15 C. With 2 ° C warming (which is likely to occur in early 2050) the global meteorological characteristic is that by the end of June the US western temperature would have been as high as 1 ° C. After all, there is a probability that such an event will recur every 5 to 10 years.

The temperature of this heat wave in litton in red. We see that they are completely stagnant compared to the average.