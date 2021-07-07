Wimbledon: Ashley Party will play her first semifinal in London

Wimbledon (United Kingdom) (AFP)

World No. 1 Ashley Party was so strong for her Australian Ajla Domljanovic (75th) that she advanced to her first semifinal at Wimbledon 6-1, 6-3 on Tuesday.

“It’s a dream … I appreciate every minute I spend here,” commented the party, which had to drop Roland Garros in the second round due to a hip injury. He did not resume the match between the two majors.

Faced with Tomljanovic as “a great competitor”, he said he was well aware of training with him, especially when he was at the Fed Cup, where he “had to find (her) best tennis” to win.

However, he will play against German Angelique Gerber (28th and winner in 2018) in the final on Thursday, and the level should be even higher.

“This is the final test, he said. I love playing against her. I hope I play well to give myself a chance to win.”

The two players have faced each other three times on the WTA tour – not counting the Hopman Cup and WTA Elite matches – which is always tough, and Gerber has two wins to one.

The 25-year-old was knocked out a few weeks after his title at Roland Crosby in the 16th round at Wimbledon in 2019, the only Grand Slam title he holds so far.

© 2021 AFP