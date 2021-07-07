China destroys Google with the most powerful quantum computer on the planet

A team of engineers from China’s University of Science and Technology claims to have reached the planet’s most powerful quantum computer. According to his experiment, the Chinese computer Resolved within an hour An issue that has taken over the world’s most powerful traditional supercomputer Eight years to solve. They say this is just the beginning.

According to the project leader Jian-Wee Pan His quantum computer was named one of the 10 best scientists of 2017 when Nature ‘Nature’ magazine described him as the “father of quantum”. Chuchongshi Broke that record Google was founded in 2019 Solve a similar problem, but 100 times easier Than the Asian machine solved one.

What scientists from the China University of Science and Technology say In your research This is true – they do not seem to be lying – it is just another example of the speed with which China is printing its technological advances to try to overtake the West. Achieve dominance In different engineering that defines the future of mankind: quantum computing, artificial intelligence, fusion energy, space exploration and genetics. This is something we have noticed in the news of this area, and we are sometimes thinking about switching from Novacheno Sinaceno.

In fact, this is not the first time China has overtaken the rest of the world in quantum computing. It has already surpassed Google’s record of 2020 – achieved with superconducting quits – with a machine that uses photonic quits. But that computer is experimental and not programmable because Chuchongshi. The machine of the Jian-Wee Pan group uses superconducting quilts like Google.

According to a study by Chinese engineers, the Suzhou 2D is a quantum computer capable of handling 66 quits simultaneously. To solve this problem – 100 times more complicated than what Google solved with its Sycamore system in 2019 – Chuchongji used only 56 quits.

These types of problems have to deal with random matrix theory, mathematical analysis, quantum confusion and probability theory. Standard test This type is used to measure the power of the machine.

The Chinese team says their computer solved the Cordian knot in just 1.2 hours: “We estimate that a traditional supercomputer will last at least eight years.” [para resolver el mismo problema]”Not only that, but Chuchongshi is much faster than this test suggests because he only used 56 of his 66 quits. In theory, every extra quit. This will increase the processing power exponentially.

