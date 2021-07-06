Tips for Recovering Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Accounts After Hacking: Okason Techno

Jakarta – In the middle Infection COVID-19, Digital activities are increasing and more and more people are constantly connecting up to work, study, socialization, shopping through social media services.

Unfortunately, many irresponsible people still use social media in other ways, such as hacking or phishing, making your social media inaccessible.

Facebook Indonesia, through its official statement on Tuesday, shared tips to ensure that your Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram accounts can be restored if the account is a third party. Your social media has been hacked. The guide is here:

Also read: Hacking information technology companies, hackers are asking for more Rp1 trillion

Report the incident via this link: http://www.facebook.com/hacked. Fill out the statement with the email address and mobile number used when registering or creating a Facebook account.

Your account may be temporarily inaccessible. No need to worry – just make sure you complete the report with the correct data.

During the data verification process, Facebook will ask you to send a photo of the ID card, such as the ID card or driver’s license. Facebook will send you an email notification once your account has been successfully reset.

Also read: Gerinx SIT’s Instagram account lost again, what?

Instagram

Report the incident via this link: help.instagram.com

Once your report is submitted to Instagram, your account may seem lost. This is one of Instagram’s steps to make sure your account is actually hijacked.

Periodically check the email used to create the account. Instagram will send an email asking users to fill out a form and add personal data, such as a photo or ID card.

The verification process usually takes 4 – 7 days. Instagram will provide confirmation through Instagram if the account is restored.