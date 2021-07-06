The Cannes Film Festival opens its doors

AA / Nice / Faisa Ben Mohammed

The much-anticipated International Film Festival, which usually takes place in May, kicks off in Cannes this Tuesday after being postponed for health reasons.

This is the 74th edition of this prestigious event attended by the biggest stars.

Until July 17, the biggest names in international cinema and other great artists will be climbing the steps of the popular Balois des Festivals.

The jury for the films in the competition will be headed by American director Spike Lee.

This Tuesday, the Annette film will be screened at the start of the festival, and French actress Marion Cotillard is particularly expected on the Cannes red carpet.

American actress Jodi Foster attended the opening ceremony of the 74th Cannes Film Festival and was a special guest on the Palm D’Or of Honor.

Five French, three Americans, a Moroccan, an Iranian, a Russian or twenty-four films in competition, including a catiyan there.

The AA website only briefly broadcasts part of the dispatch that Anatolia Agency broadcasts to its subscribers via the Internal Distribution System (HAS). Contact us to subscribe.

