The Australian Grand Prix has been canceled

Melbourne will not return to F1 in 2021. Albert Park will not host the Australian Grand Prix from November 19 to 21 due to health restrictions linked to the Covid 19 epidemic and logistics challenges related to the situation.

The event has already been postponed to the end of the year compared to the usual date in March. “We understand the challenge facing Australia with the importance of current international travel restrictions and vaccines. Australian G.P. Says one on the side of the corporation.

I would like to assure our staff, suppliers and partners that we will work tirelessly to organize these iconic events in 2022 for the Victorian tourism community. ”

For F1, this cancellation does not call into question the 23-race calendar.

“While it is disappointing not to be racing in Australia this season, we hope to be able to host the 23-race season in 2021, with many options to replace the vacant space with Grand Australia prices., Agrees with F1 General Manager Stefano Dominicali.

We will be working on the details of these options in the coming weeks and will provide additional updates once these discussions are over. “

Keep in mind that in the face of the spread of the Covid 19 epidemic, in 2020, the Australian city should have held the first round of the season before abruptly canceling the first few hours of the season.

MotoGP is affected by the cancellation of its event on the Philip Island route.