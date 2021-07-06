Diversity, Salary, Employee Growth – Many Companies Hide Related Information – Handelsplot

Some companies in Docs do not have diversity. (Photo: Imego / Icon Images) Merchants and women as matryoshka dolls

D டுsseldorf Letters from Blackrock CEO Larry Fing are famous. And they look like a glass ball. This is because Fink, as a major investor, usually addresses US and European business leaders after a period of time. Example: Objective. When Fink raised the title in his letter in 2018, sooner or later, more or less half of Docs set a clear-cut corporate goal.

This year, the employer of the world’s largest asset manager made a new request – regarding the human factor: “We expect companies in all countries to follow a people strategy that allows them to use the full spectrum of skills. S Companies must have measurable values ​​in their sustainability statements providing information on non-financial objectives. “It should be translated into long-term plans for greater diversity, equality and inclusion (…).”

Read now Access this article and everything else 4 weeks free on the web and in our application. Further