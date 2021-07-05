Home Top News Uluru, an Australian giant | lepetitjournal.com

Uluru, an Australian giant | lepetitjournal.com

Jul 05, 2021 0 Comments
Uluru en Australie
By Benjamin Voland | On 07/01/2021 at 4:28 pm | Updated on 07/04/2021 at 21:14

Located at a distance of 2,000 km from Sydney, Uluru Rock is one of Australia’s best images.

An Australian cultural figure

From its height of 348 meters, உலுரு Not just a simple rock. He is the symbolic figure Australia. One thing that comes to mind immediately when we imagine the Australian Bush. Every year, we call Ayers Rock Attracted in 2019, 300,000 tourists.

And historical

Like tourists, உலுரு He continues to attract interested scientists, archaeologists and other researchers. Research by archaeologists a few years ago has made it possible to find traces of human camps dating back 10,000 years. In 2014, excavations also uncovered the skeleton of a man from a civilization that had been missing for 3,500 years.

In 1873, English researcher William Goss, First maps the site accurately and names it Ayers Rock, With the Chief Secretary Australia Time, Henry Ayers. But it was not until 1936 that the first tourists came to set foot on the ground. D. Uluru 1940 to see the first permanent installations appear.

In 1985, after many years of struggle, the mountain was officially handed over to the aboriginal people and returned to their property. உலுரு Truly for the first nations, a sacred place. But it will have to wait until 2019 so that it is not deliberately banned from the public and will no longer have to be content to watch it from a distance.

READ  "Not just a celebration of nature"

You May Also Like

Philippines | More than 4,500 are at risk of another volcanic eruption

Philippines | More than 4,500 are at risk of another volcanic eruption

wimbledon

Wimbledon: What are the chances for Australia?

Aliens. Versailles: Greenpeace mobilizes against deforestation in South America

Aliens. Versailles: Greenpeace mobilizes against deforestation in South America

London is overflowing after England’s qualification

London is overflowing after England’s qualification

Locking in New South Wales, Australia fails to prevent Delta Govt variant from spreading

Locking in New South Wales, Australia fails to prevent Delta Govt variant from spreading

Australia: In the aftermath of climate disasters, farmers have been hit by devastating rats

Australia: In the aftermath of climate disasters, farmers have been hit by devastating rats

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *