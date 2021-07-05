Uluru, an Australian giant | lepetitjournal.com

Located at a distance of 2,000 km from Sydney, Uluru Rock is one of Australia’s best images.

An Australian cultural figure

From its height of 348 meters, உலுரு Not just a simple rock. He is the symbolic figure Australia. One thing that comes to mind immediately when we imagine the Australian Bush. Every year, we call Ayers Rock Attracted in 2019, 300,000 tourists.

And historical

Like tourists, உலுரு He continues to attract interested scientists, archaeologists and other researchers. Research by archaeologists a few years ago has made it possible to find traces of human camps dating back 10,000 years. In 2014, excavations also uncovered the skeleton of a man from a civilization that had been missing for 3,500 years.

In 1873, English researcher William Goss, First maps the site accurately and names it Ayers Rock, With the Chief Secretary Australia Time, Henry Ayers. But it was not until 1936 that the first tourists came to set foot on the ground. D. Uluru 1940 to see the first permanent installations appear.

In 1985, after many years of struggle, the mountain was officially handed over to the aboriginal people and returned to their property. உலுரு Truly for the first nations, a sacred place. But it will have to wait until 2019 so that it is not deliberately banned from the public and will no longer have to be content to watch it from a distance.