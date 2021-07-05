The Windows 11 App Store has become very useful in Windows 11 in a week

Microsoft’s Windows App Store, Microsoft Store, has finally been upgraded under Windows 11. UI modification and some speed improvements are noticeable but not focused. The key changes are to allow more applications to enter the store. In the last week alone, some popular apps have started appearing in the Windows 11 Microsoft Store, which will be more effective than ever.

Over the past week, OBS Studio, Zoom, Canva, WinChip and Adobe Acrobat Reader have all entered the Microsoft Store, along with Microsoft Edge browser extensions.Windows During the beta period of 11, these well-known applications that were initially included were a promising start.

The Microsoft Store replaces Windows 11 and finally introduces the version of Windows 10, the traditional Win 32 desktop application. Microsoft previously banned developers for its global Windows applications, and later allowed some bundled desktop applications to use its store for updates. Now, any application can become part of the store, which is compatible with the Windows Package Manager released by Microsoft last year.

Microsoft’s Windows Package Manager is better than the Windows Store within 24 hours, offering applications like Zoom and WinRR that are not in the main store. Over the past year, the number of package manager apps has been steadily increasing, and now includes popular apps like Descart, Google Chrome, Firefox browser and many more.

The Microsoft Store is now basically a pre-requisite for the Windows Package Manager and Widget command, which is used to install applications from Microsoft’s software library. This will see more apps appearing in the store in the coming weeks. For example, Mozilla has indicated that the Firefox browser will be available soon.

We may also end up looking at competing utility stores like Steam or Epic Game Store in the Microsoft Store. Banos Banay, CEO of Windows, said that the company is open to adding Steam or Epic game stores to the Microsoft Store, which could play a role in connecting apps and games elsewhere.

Part of the new store’s appeal to developers is to allow apps to have their own update, but Microsoft has also made a change so that if developers use alternative payment sites, they can retain 100% of the app’s revenue. However, this change does not apply to games, but we have seen Microsoft reduce the store share of the game from 30% to 12% since August 1st.

While these newly added apps are very useful, there is still a lot of work to be done. The current Windows App Store is full of junk apps, and many fake apps, guides, and junk software are still displayed in search results. It will take some time to clean up this part of the Microsoft Store, especially since the developers have been abandoning the Microsoft Store for so long that many of these junk apps are now in ridiculous tops.

However, the Microsoft Store is moving in the right direction after a decade of often neglected conditions. If it is possible to reach the list of every useful and popular application, it is a great improvement for Windows users, they no longer need to search the internet, but got a reliable installer to easily find their favorite applications.