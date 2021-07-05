Home World The Vatican says Pope Francis has undergone surgery and is in stable condition

Jul 05, 2021 0 Comments
The Vatican said Sunday that Pope Francis is stable after undergoing bowel surgery under general anesthesia.

And why The Vatican provides a timeline for the Pope’s redemptionHe did not provide other details, including the duration of the operation.

Francis, 84, owned a mass and did not give any details about the process. But a week ago, he confirmed that he needed spiritual support.

Then the Pope said,The Pope needs your prayers“.

“Francis will be in hospital for at least five days,” the Italian news agency said.

