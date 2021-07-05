Priyanka Chopra misses out on Nick Jonas’ ‘Fireworks Scene’ with ‘Congratulations on July 4th’

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying her summer in London, but as the celebrations took place in the US on July 4, the actor missed her ‘fireworks display’ with her husband Nick Jonas. He also greeted his fans on American Independence Day.

Priyanka shares a photo of herself and Nick sitting on their hands, calling themselves “My Fireworks”. The photo was clicked during a family barbecue in 2018. In the photo, Nick can be seen wearing an American flag shirt, while Priyanka is wearing a dress with blue and white stripes. The couple also wore their sunglasses. “Happy July 4th! #throwback ”he captioned the photo.

For the July 4 celebrations, Nick Jonas attended a baseball game in Cleveland, Ohio.

The singer shared a scene from the stadium and the match on his Instagram story. Meanwhile, Priyanka, who briefly returned to the US to spend time with her family, has returned to London. During her short film in the United States, Priyanka visited her restaurant in Sona, New York, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio. She was stopped by a destination store to see her new hair care products Anomalie.

Priyanka has been in London since last year due to her professional commitment. He has just finished shooting for “Text for You”, a remake of the German film “SMS for Ditch”. Nick is featured in a cameo in this film. In addition to himself, the film also stars Sam Hugan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Jalili.

Priyanka last starred with Pedro Pascal in “We Can Be Heroes” and Rajkumar Rao in “The White Tiger”. The actress made her debut under the title “Unfinished” by her writer.

Priyanka next appears in Amazon’s spy series “Citadel”, starring Richard Madden. Works include “The Matrix 4”, a romantic comedy starring Mindy Kaling, a biography of Maa Anand Sheila and the temporarily unwritten Amazon series “Sangeet”.