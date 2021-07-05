In London, David Hockney creates a spring that blooms with his Normandy paintings

Made on the iPod during the first imprisonment, these wonderful color works will be visible in large printed formats at the Royal Academy from May 23 – just before the fall Paris and the Muse de l’Orange. A study Guardian I was able to visit the exhibition in the preview.

“Flowering branches, evergreen flowers, a basin with rain and a tree house” : Best admirer of the work of art critic David Hockney Guardian Jonathan Jones was stunned At the Royal Academy in London, “David Hockney: The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020” [“David Hockney : l’arrivée du printemps, Normandie, 2020].

The exhibition will open its doors to the public on May 23, but Jones was able to preview it along with the British artist. More precisely: he looked at it with the face of David Hockney “It had two screens, a big TV and a small laptop.”. The 83-year-old artist, who has lived in France since 2018, actually had the works on display at his home, Norman House.

David Hockney, No. 316, April 30, 2020. iPod Job © David Hockney

According to Jones, this private tour is done remotely with Hohnney, which is like hanging (mapped) IPod), Testifies“Natural simplicity [de l’artiste] With new technologies”. As the reviewer explains, “To create these sketches on the iPod, Hockney and his team worked with a programmer to adapt the use of brushes.”.

“Ode to Joy”

Results both “Spectacular and Alluring” Many months after the British Museums closed, Jones did not hide his excitement Covit-19 International Distribution :

This is Hockney’s long-running exhibition, which is his most important because it is a place of joy for a crushed world. ”

David Hockney, No. 118, March 16, 2020. iPod Job © David Hockney

Some of these works have been published in full Prison, In the spring of 2020, to the delight of those who love the style of David Hockney. “[Leur] While Govt plunged the world into despair, hope had something to move us through.”, Jones recalled.

Visualized in the form“Equivalent prints to oil paintings”, After London, the works will be on display at the Music de l’Orange in Paris (October 13, 2021 to February 14, 2022). “In this place, [Hockney] Combining his Norman paintings together to create a modern version Bayox tape Over 88 meters. ”

“David Hockney: The Visit of Spring, Normandy, 2020”, at the Royal Academy in London from May 23 to September 26, 2021.