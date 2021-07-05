Blue jays could not clear the rays

On July 4, United States Day, Blue Jays hosted the Tampa Bay Rays as part of the final game of their three series. Toronto tried to clear the series.

For the event, Robbie Ray (6-3) and Ryan Yarrow (4-3) faced each other on the mat.

From the second set, the rays threatened. After a walk on Andy Diaz, Austin Meadows scored a double that pushed his teammate to third. But because he has done so well on the last few trips, Ray has gotten out of trouble in some better ways. He hit the next three hitters on the swing, not even allowing a run.

A few minutes later, Randall Krichuk thanked his pitcher in the best possible way with the 15th homer of the season. 1-0 Jays.

Danny Johnson has been in his first game since the first week of June. On the first pitch he faced, he scored a single on the left field. Good way to celebrate his return to the game. Yet, he did not cross the plate.

After a few innings without a score, Race equalized in the sixth inning. Vander Franco, Major League Baseball’s best chance, tripped Robbie Ray’s ball for his second career Homer.

Not long ago, Randy Arosarena was kicked out when he tried to steal a second cushion.

After a few wars, Dioscar Hernandez misjudged the arrow of the prairies, resulting in a Reserve Bank and the first series lead to Tampa Bay. 2-1 rays.

Although Ray did not win the game, he did a good job. He allowed two runs scored and seven wins in seven innings.

At the start of the ninth inning, Austin Meadows continued his good afternoon work with another Reserve Bank. For the second time in the game, Andy Diaz crossed the plate. 3-1 rays. Then Taylor Walls also doubled a run. Returning from the injured list was not the situation expected for Raphael Dolis.

The rays added another point.

At the end of the ninth round, Diego Castillo came to close the books.

Final score: 5-1 Tampa Bay.

Blue Zeus will travel to Baltimore on Monday night to face Orioles.