Wimbledon: What are the chances for Australia?

Canceled in 2020, the Wimbledon tournament is back to 2021 this year.

Australia The best land of tennis. With Australian Open Round, Won again and again by the Australian players, and in other matches they are plenty to believe in the top. Anger Rod Laver, The last Australian to win Roland Kross In 1969 and one of the most successful, we can quote Patrick Rafter, Winner I am open In 1998, or even, Laylton Hewitt, The last Australian to win two major tournaments, I am open And 2002 and Wimbledon Next year.

The English tournament, which began on June 22, has already seen many players from around the world compete with each other in an attempt to rip off debtors. Novak Djokovic, Already a winner Australian Open Round And Roland Kross, Competition Wimbledon.