Taylor Fritz was very hard on me

German tennis star Alexander Sverrev, 24, hopes to apply his experience to the deep run at Wimbledon. World No. 6 Sverev escaped a third-round clash at Wimbledon against American Taylor Fritz.

Sverev, a former world number 3, defeated Fritz 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to reach the 16th round of the Cross Grand Slam. “I think experience plays a big role [dans la deuxième semaine].

I think knowing how to manage your time and knowing how to manage your matches is a big part of that. This is something I need to learn early in my career.

I hope I have changed my situation a little in this regard. But the main goal is to win, of course. “According to the ATP website, Sverev admitted that he did not play his best tennis, but was happy to have beaten Fritz.

“This match is not the best game I have ever played today, in terms of feeling, how comfortable I should be.

But I found a way to succeed. This is the most important thing. I think his tactics were very clear. I think he had a very clear game plan and he follows it. In the end, he was very hard on me, ”Sverev said.

Sverev will then play against Felix Agar-Aliasim

After Agar-Aliasim equalized in a set, Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the game with a stomach injury.

“I’m sorry for Nick, he played so well in the first set,” Agar-Aliasim said in a court interview. “It was really unfortunate in the face of this crowded crowd.

We both love to play here and we had high expectations regarding this game. We will show a good show and we hope he can entertain the crowd, so he had to step back. I hope this is not too serious and we will see him again during the American transition. ”