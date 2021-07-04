Home Top News London is overflowing after England’s qualification

London is overflowing after England’s qualification

Jul 04, 2021 0 Comments
London is overflowing after England’s qualification

Hundreds of English fans celebrated the three Lions qualifier for the Euro 2021 semi-finals on the streets of London, which led to clashes with police. Two policemen were injured.

Happy views… and chaos in London from Saturday to Sunday night. If England had won the semi-final ticket to Euro 2021 (4-0) in Rome after a quiet victory over Ukraine, the qualification would have been celebrated on the London side as well. Hundreds of three Lions fans spontaneously took to the streets of the English capital to celebrate the victory of Gareth Southgate’s players. But the situation quickly slipped out of hand. As announced Daily Mail It is based on several videos of clashes between supporters in several parts of London, especially on the streets of Leicester Square.

Euro 2021: Live news

Two police officers were injured and nine were arrested

Police struggled to disperse the fans before the night returned quietly. Two police officers were injured during the clashes. According to Sky Sports, Police made nine arrests. The three men arrested are suspected of assaulting a police officer, and four are suspected of disturbing public order. “We want people to enjoy the euro safely,” said Jane Connors, one of the UK’s law enforcement officials. We will continue to take action to ensure public safety and respond effectively to any incident. “London and Wembley Stadium will host two semi-finals on Wednesday evening, including England-Denmark, and the final on Sunday.

READ  Lost artifacts from the Great Pyramid of Giza are found in a cigar box in Aberdeen Scotland

You May Also Like

Locking in New South Wales, Australia fails to prevent Delta Govt variant from spreading

Locking in New South Wales, Australia fails to prevent Delta Govt variant from spreading

Australia: In the aftermath of climate disasters, farmers have been hit by devastating rats

Australia: In the aftermath of climate disasters, farmers have been hit by devastating rats

Frances McDormand, crépuscule sur un camp de nomades.

At the Movie Theater. “Nomadland”, in the United States at a time after the 2008 global economic crisis

United States: 200 companies targeted by cyber attack - LINFO.re

United States: 200 companies targeted by cyber attack – LINFO.re

In London, the HLM City Kirby Estate, with its 700 English flags and immense confidence in success

In London, the HLM City Kirby Estate, with its 700 English flags and immense confidence in success

The dream of a reconciled America

The dream of a reconciled America

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *