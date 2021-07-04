Karur: QR code ID, modern teaching method ... Central Government Award winning public school teacher's achievement! - Karur Government School teacher gets national award for his innovation

15 of them are students of a private school. Our school is a government school that attracts students from private schools. This National Technical Teacher Award is a recognition of our school activities. I am about to receive this award, equivalent to the National Best Author Award, at the hands of the President of the Republic of India. The date for the award has not yet been announced.

Every teacher has a dream. I had that dream too. To that end, I encouraged students to engage in scientific activities with full attention without difficulty. This has increased the interest of students in self-learning. To this end, it operates in private schools as a cultural institution. This too has already received an award at the national level. Similarly, our school has received the National Silver Award for raising scientific awareness. The National Information Technology Best Teacher Award currently being presented is an inspiration to me and to the teachers who work at our school. “