Home Technology Karur: QR code ID, modern teaching method … Central Government Award winning public school teacher’s achievement! – Karur Government School teacher gets national award for his innovation

Jul 04, 2021 0 Comments
In this regard, we spoke to author Manokaran Subramaniam.

“We have been effectively transforming our school students in every way. For that, the headmaster Dharmalingam and his fellow teachers have been very helpful. It was at this point that Microsoft teamed up with academia to train teachers, who enthusiastically participated in and learned many technical subjects, thereby making it easier for students to learn education through technologies, such as teaching lessons through videos. As a result, we have modernized the homework of students so that parents and school teachers know, and about 40 new students have joined the school in the last two days.

Manokaran
Na.Rajamurugan

15 of them are students of a private school. Our school is a government school that attracts students from private schools. This National Technical Teacher Award is a recognition of our school activities. I am about to receive this award, equivalent to the National Best Author Award, at the hands of the President of the Republic of India. The date for the award has not yet been announced.

Every teacher has a dream. I had that dream too. To that end, I encouraged students to engage in scientific activities with full attention without difficulty. This has increased the interest of students in self-learning. To this end, it operates in private schools as a cultural institution. This too has already received an award at the national level. Similarly, our school has received the National Silver Award for raising scientific awareness. The National Information Technology Best Teacher Award currently being presented is an inspiration to me and to the teachers who work at our school. “

