“Copernam” in C OCS: A shocking and smashing Lebanese film with information and commentary

OCS City and Streaming / Replay on TV tonight: கப்பர்நாம் (2018) Starring Nadine Labaki, Jane Al Rabia, Cedra Isam, Nadine Labaki, Fodi Youssef and Jordanos Shifera. This shock and information and commentary of the Bulls de Culture crushed the first Lebanese film broadcast on Sunday, July 4th.

Summary: Inside a courtroom, a 12-year-old boy named Jane is brought before a judge. To the question: “Why are you suing your parents?”, Jain Answers: “For giving me life!” ”

கப்பர்நாம் Watch on TV, streaming and reprinted on OCS: our opinion

Extract from review Cultural bubbles In the feature film கப்பர்நாம் Written during its screening in the official competition Cannes Film Festival In 2018:

The magic worked again. Not only in the grand hall of the Grand Theater Lumiere, where applause did not stop for 15 minutes, but especially the spirits. (2) If the hook is slightly reminiscent Slumdog Millionaire (Danny Boyle, 2008), கப்பர்நாம் Has an intimacy and above all an authenticity that American cinema lacks. In fact, for its performance, Nadine Labaki Looking for people who have experienced facts similar to the characters. (…) C ‘Bulls T is a culture favorite movie.

Shooting Secrets, Events: Did You Know? Is this movie based on a true story?

No, but the writer-director and actress said that the non-professional actors in the film were chosen because of their closeness to the characters. Nadine Labaki Image Press Kit: “Jain’s real life is similar to his character (with some details), the same goes for the undocumented Rahil.

For the role of Jane’s mother, I was inspired by a woman I met who has 16 children and lives in the same conditions கப்பர்நாம் . Her six children have died and the others are in orphanages, unable to take care of them.

Someone who plays the role of a guard actually feeds his children sugar and ice cubes. In this performance, the judge is also a judge, and I have only one ‘false reference’ between the actors.

(2) I am obliged to act as a banner for whoever this film is for their cause. Therefore, it is absolutely necessary for the actors to be aware of the questionable conditions so that they have reason to speak about their cause. ”.

கப்பர்நாம் Broadcast Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 8:40 pm on OCS. The film is streamed and available for reprint OCS as needed

கப்பர்நாம் Broadcast on Canal + from Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 9pm. At ARTE on March 24, 2021 at 8:55 p.m.

The film is not recommended for those under 10 years of age

