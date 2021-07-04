Aliens. Versailles: Greenpeace mobilizes against deforestation in South America

Greenpeace led the way in Versailles this Saturday to raise awareness about the fight against deforestation in South America. (© 78 Act)

This Saturday, July 3, is not the little barbecue festival set at the crossroads of Greenpeace Versace Avenue de l Europe and Avenue de Saint-Cloud. At the point, cardboard trees representing the forests of the Brazilian Amazon. In May 2021, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased by 40% compared to May 2020, according to Greenpeace figures. This deforestation is specifically aimed at producing soybeans, which are then exported to Europe. “If they weren’t for organic and local consumption, there would be no guarantee that consumers today would know that the meat they consume is produced in the deforested area,” says Aurelia Bernard, a farmer and veterinarian at Greenpeace Versois.

The anti-deforestation law was voted on in 2018 in France

Greenpeace, which has been carrying out the operation simultaneously in 26 cities in France, now wants to push the French government into action. In 2018, France passed a law National Strategy Against Imported Deforestation (SNTI). Its mission: “End imports of sustainable forestry or agricultural products that contribute to deforestation by 2030”.

“On paper, France is the country dealing with the problem the most in Europe. Only on paper, because practically nothing has been implemented. Lack of political courage to act.” Aurelia BernardAgriculture and Livestock Reference at Greenpeace Versace

Seven activists of the International NGO for the Protection of the Environment distributed leaflets on Saturday afternoon and called on passers-by to sign a petition urging the government to take action against the ongoing deforestation in South America. According to them, 87% of soybeans imported by the European Union from South America are used for animal feed. “We have to put import companies against the wall and demand the invention of blocks,” says Aurelia Bernard.

“This year, Amazon has gone from a positive carbon impact to a negative carbon impact. In other words, Amazon emits more carbon than it captures.” Aurelia BernardAgriculture and Livestock Reference in Grease Versace

So Greenpeace, which is trying to “create public pressure on the government,” has rallied on the streets of Versailles, but with links already built into the organization’s website and its website to put pressure on them. Political leaders through community leaders.

