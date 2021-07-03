Home Economy Vente de North American Lithium: Central America Nickel Ira n Apple

Vente de North American Lithium: Central America Nickel Ira n Apple

Jul 03, 2021 0 Comments
Vente de North American Lithium: Central America Nickel Ira n Apple

Montreal is seeking to cancel the sale of La Corn mines to Sanona Quebec and its US partner Piedmont Lithium. The transaction was approved by the Quebec High Court on Tuesday.

Central America Nickel announced Friday morning that it will file a lawsuit in the Quebec Court of Appeals to overturn Judge Martin Gostongue’s ruling. The latter rejected the request to cancel the sale, replace the controller and restart the new tendering process.

In his judgment, Judge Costongue argued that the Comptroller had a very broad mandate and that the bidders were treated fairly and in the best interests of those involved in the transaction.

Central America Nickel firmly believes that the sales process overseen by Controller Raymond Sabot was compromised by various irregularities. The company, which is one of only two eligible finalists, claims that the process is fair and not equitable for all bidders.

Ziona Quebec denounces that it has not made a secondary conversion of lithium in Quebec for five years, meanwhile exporting its lithium concentrations to the United States.

The Central America Nickel Offer represented the best option for Quebec with excellent revenue for Quebec, with immediate replacement of lithium in the province and additional processing of rare earths, cobalt and nickel. In addition, we ensured that our project was highly competitive from a financial and technical point of view.Pierre Gautier, President and CEO of Nickel, Central America, said in a statement.

READ  Belgium and England are favorites according to a study

You May Also Like

Google agrees that your voice assistant may be able to hear your speech without your permission

Google agrees that your voice assistant may be able to hear your speech without your permission

Forced labor of Uyghurs: Uniclo denies the allegations

Forced labor of Uyghurs: Uniclo denies the allegations

Check if your computer is supported using a list of compatible motherboards and chipsets

Fox News will be fined $ 1 million

Fox News will be fined $ 1 million

Pour le moment, Donald Trump n'est pas directement inculpé.

Will the Trump system soon be charged with tax crimes?

McKinsey, tainted by opiates, will replace the boss

Aspen receives மில்லியன் 600 million in funding for vaccines in Africa

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *