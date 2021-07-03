Home Top News United States: 200 companies targeted by cyber attack – LINFO.re

Jul 03, 2021 0 Comments
An investigation is currently underway to find the “source” of the attack.

IT security firm Honduras Labs said about 200 companies are a target Cyber ​​attack With request Amount of redemption. On its website, Kasia pointed out that it was investigating a possible attack on VSA (software). “We are exploring the source of the problem“, In addition to asking the clients running its software site to shut down the servers that provide this software.

On its website, the US Agency for Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Security (CISA) said it understands the latest attack and will take action. Ransomware Against Kasia’s VSA software. He advises companies to follow Kasia’s advice.

In early June, the FBI The group was responsible for several days of computer attacks against JPS paralysis due to its operations in North America and Australia. In recent months, United States Are attacked by a wave Cyber ​​attacks ransomware affects large companies. According to Le Figaro, most of these attacks were carried out by hacker groups based in Russia.

