OnePlus News: Long-Term Updates and Integration for ColorOS (Oppo) and OxygenOS (OnePlus) Source Code Integration: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Software



Comes with news of OnePlus this weekend. How can I summarize the news announced by a cold, a hot, Chinese manufacturer.

The good news is that OnePlus will provide important long-term updates such as:

Flagships OnePlus 8 and above will receive 3 major software updates and 4 year security updates;

The OnePlus North series comes with 2 major software updates and 3 year security updates;

The OnePlus Nord series will receive a major software update and 3 year security updates.

The bad news is, OxygenOS will lose its identity. The Chinese manufacturer has announced that OxygenOS and ColorOS will have a common code. In the future there will not be much differences between OnePlus device and Oppo, so in my view OnePlus became or became a secondary brand Oppo.