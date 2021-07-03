Home Technology OnePlus News: Long-Term Updates and Integration for ColorOS (Oppo) and OxygenOS (OnePlus) Source Code Integration: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Jul 03, 2021 0 Comments
Software

Comes with news of OnePlus this weekend. How can I summarize the news announced by a cold, a hot, Chinese manufacturer.

The good news is that OnePlus will provide important long-term updates such as:

  • Flagships OnePlus 8 and above will receive 3 major software updates and 4 year security updates;
  • The OnePlus North series comes with 2 major software updates and 3 year security updates;
  • The OnePlus Nord series will receive a major software update and 3 year security updates.

The bad news is, OxygenOS will lose its identity. The Chinese manufacturer has announced that OxygenOS and ColorOS will have a common code. In the future there will not be much differences between OnePlus device and Oppo, so in my view OnePlus became or became a secondary brand Oppo.

Source: forums.oneplus.com

