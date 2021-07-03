Coding – Technology – Google has landed on Android phones

The June 22 morning update of the Google app may develop a search engine-enabled application and other features for smartphones running the Android operating system. The error will affect any Android phone regardless of manufacturer.

The XDA Forum And Redditen Many have pointed out that after updating the latest version of the Google app via Play, the app continues to crash and freeze, associated with Google Assistant, Google Lens and any other phone service that uses Google search. There are also reports that users are constantly receiving error messages from the device warning them to shut down.

Google has not yet commented on the bug, but has since received another update from the Play Store Downtector figures Report fewer and fewer errors.

As a first step, you may want to check the Play Store to see if an update has been received since this morning to fix the bug. If so, installing it will fix the error.

If you do not see an update and are still enjoying what is described on your device, Settings – Applications – Google You can cancel an invalid update by clicking on the three dots in the top right corner of the menu item. If the error persists, you may want to delete the application cache and documents. If this does not work, you can stop the app from running in the background by stopping the app.

For those who are not affected by the bug, it is a good idea to temporarily disable automatic app updates in the Google Play Store settings for at least two hours to prevent this problem.