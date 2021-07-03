After the mass evacuation: – Dangerous landslide in Japan

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. The NDP said six people had been rescued alive.

Several houses have been evacuated in a landslide in Andami, southwest of the capital Tokyo, on Saturday morning local time. This is reported by many media outlets, among them Defender And The York Times.

A video from the area shows clay buildings being crushed and others being swallowed up. The video also shows people running for their lives from landslides.

The landslide occurred in Adami, a well-known resort town southwest of the capital Tokyo.

Lear: A rescue worker is removing a camp from a landslide in Atami, Shizuoka. Photo: Charlie Triballo / AFP / NDP

– Earth Falls

Yesterday, the Japanese broadcaster announced NHK, That it has changed Evacuated more than 219,000 people One of the cities of Hiratsuka and Kyoto due to the risk of landslides.

– I heard a frightening noise and saw the waterfall of the earth flowing down, while the rescue workers told the people to leave. So I ran up to a higher part that the local temple leader N.V.K.

– When I came back, he says the houses and cars parked in front of the temple were gone.

Rescue workers from the Japanese military assisted firefighters and police in Adami. About 80 people were evacuated from the city, and more than 2,380 homes were without electricity, according to national media.

Shizuoka County Governor Hita Kawakatsu told reporters at the scene that the Coast Guard found two bodies washed in water from a landslide.

Also, disaster management in the county states said 19 people were missing after the landslide.

Disasters: This is a picture of the devastation that came from the landslide. Photo: STR / JIJI PRESS / Japan OUT / AFP / NTB

– Very violent

– In Norwegian, we call this type of landslide a flood landslide. This means that landslides occur when soil mass mixes with a lot of water. Landslides often occur after heavy rainfall, and are more common in countries such as Japan, Italy and France.

Geologist Vikas Thakur, who heads the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at NDNU, tells Duclat.

People in Norway also have landslides, but they are not like landslides in Japan, he says.

– We also have landslides in Norway, but it’s not the same size we see in Japan. In Norway we have a lot of mountains instead. Here we have a lot of steep terrain, but mostly thin cover layers, with alluvial sediments such as rock, sand and mud, Tagore explains, adding:

Expert: Geologist Vikas Thakur is the Head of the Department of Construction and Environmental Engineering at NDNU. He does a lot of research on landslides and other landslides, among other things. Photo: NDNU

– In Japan, they have a lot of sediment like sand and soil, so when it rains a lot and collects water with other sediments, it can come off very strongly as we see in this case. Because it is a steep mountain.

He further explains that the mass formed in landslides can be compared to liquid rapid clay. The only difference is that the quick clay already has a lot of water, but in this case the water mixes with the other sediments. As the mass then becomes heavier, it will collapse.

– Landslides can have different speeds depending on how steep the terrain is, and add:

– In this case in Japan, it was very violent. The masses carry everything with them, and that too because it is so heavy. If you take a cubic meter mass, its weight will be 1500 kg or more.

Bus: Both houses, buses and cars were taken away by the violent landslide. Photo: Charlie Triballo / AFP / NDP

– Full readiness

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suu Kyi has also warned people in the region to be vigilant in the coming days.

– It may rain heavily and we must be ready to be fully prepared, Suka tells people on Saturday after a meeting of the emergency team Defender.

It is now raining in large parts of Japan. The rainy season often lasts for several weeks and often leads to landslides. So, sending orders to evacuate areas by local authorities happens up to several times.

Many experts say such landslides can be expected in the coming years because the warmer the climate the more water there is.