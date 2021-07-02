Quentin Tarantino returns to scene controversy with Bruce Lee in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

After months of controversy over the screening of his “Once Upon a Time … Hollywood” movie starring Bruce Lee, Quentin Tarantino has decided to once again respond to critics in a … flowery way.

Guest of the show Joe Rogan experience, Quentin Tarantino returned to this controversial scene, explaining that in his view, the controversy was greatly exaggerated.

If he can understand the existence of Bruce’s daughter Shannon Lee May hurt, He admits, has nothing to do with everyone else’s opinion. “What do I think about this … I can understand that her daughter has a problem with this scene, she’s her father!” I understand. But for others? You can go *** a b ****, ”he blunted in a terrible explosion. The 58-year-old director, with this scene, was accused of proposing a racist caricature of Bruce Lee. And to give the image of an arrogant actor and the disgrace of the people who work with him.

After losing his temper, Quentin Tarantino wanted to return to the stage. The character, played by Brad Pitt in particular, escapes by trapping him with Bruce Lee after receiving the first blow to the chest from stuntman Cliff Booth (a former soldier who specializes in close combat). But if the fight had lasted on screen, Bruce Lee would obviously have won face-to-face.

The autobiography refutes the director’s explanation

The director also maintains that according to the information he has, Bruce Lee was not caught by the series’ stuntmen. Green beetle Because of his habit of delivering real punches when filming scenes, it looks very real on screen. Referring to Matthew Polly’s book, Quentin Tarantino explains: “It came to a point where they refused to work with him. Bruce Lee: A Life.

Unfortunately for Quentin Tarantino, Matthew Polly was questioned by the US base. Esquire Following this interview. And without hesitation contradicted the director’s version. “Bruce was known as a man of respect and concern for those who worked on the sets, especially the stuntmen,” he explains, as Tarantino’s description in his film “does not correspond to who Bruce Lee is. As a person”.