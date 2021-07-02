Home World Johnson & Johnson: An effective vaccine against delta variation

Johnson & Johnson: An effective vaccine against delta variation

Jul 02, 2021 0 Comments
Johnson & Johnson: An effective vaccine against delta variation

(ats) The U.S. pharmaceutical team neutralized the delta variation of antibodies and their immune system cells, according to a study of a small number of eight people who were vaccinated by it.

A second study involving 20 vaccinated patients from Beth Israel Medical Center in Boston found similar results.

Data from these studies have been sent to the biroxive “pre-publication” site, where scientists can submit their work before publishing it in a scientific journal.

“We hope our vaccine provides long-term protection against Covid 19 and helps neutralize delta diversity,” said Paul Stoffels, science director at Johnson & Johnson, quoting a statement released Thursday evening.

“Data from more than eight months of research so far have shown that a single-dose vaccine” developed by the laboratory reduces a strong neutralizing antibody response, which does not diminish, and we notice even an improvement over time, “said research head Matthew Mummen. And development at Johnson & Johnson.

The World Health Organization on Thursday warned of a new wave of infections posed by delta variation in Europe, as the number of cases increases at a “dangerous rate” in Africa as it embarks on its health journey in hopes of renewing tourism.

Not out of Asia: Bangladesh has been under control since Thursday and as pollution continues to rise sharply, restrictions will be announced in Indonesia on Saturday.

READ  President 2022: Jean-Luc Mலlenchon is already on a virtual campaign

You May Also Like

Coast Guard Warning Scenes Near Immigrant Boat - Parlamane

Coast Guard Warning Scenes Near Immigrant Boat – Parlamane

Slovakia sputnik shares out, nobody wants it, expiration is approaching

Slovakia sputnik shares out, nobody wants it, expiration is approaching

The delta variant is coming to Mexico; Spread over three states

The delta variant is coming to Mexico; Spread over three states

From July 1, new requirements will apply to international travelers in Ecuador International | News

From July 1, new requirements will apply to international travelers in Ecuador International | News

It never rains in this beautiful village

upload_article_image

Biden did “technological devastation” to China, while Ren Zhengfei was pro-American in the opposite way. Why? | Blog post

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *