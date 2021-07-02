Elon Musk tweeted that the new cryptocurrency is up 228% in one day

According to the developers, released a month ago, Baby Dose is a modified version of Docosin, which includes new cryptography and “improved transaction speed”.

The Baby Dodge digital currency has risen 228% in the last 24 hours, up 716.9% over the past two weeks. According to Bitcoin.com Portal.

The latest upsurge comes after billionaire Elon Musk wrote about cryptocurrency on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Baby Dose, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Baby Dose, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Baby Dose, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo, Baby Dose – Elon Musk (ol Elon Musk) July 1, 2021

Approximately published A month ago, Baby Dose is a modified version of docosine, based on a commemorative coin that saw strong growth this year.

“The Baby Toge coin learned some tricks and lessons from its commemorative father, Tokesin”, Confirms Forex Web Portal. In particular, it ensures the existence of new cryptography and “improved transaction speed”.

One of the characteristics of the currency is that it is “hyper-deflationary”. “With each transaction more baby Dodge coins are automatically added to your wallet because all cardholders will automatically receive a 5% charge for each transaction that takes place on the network,” say the developers.