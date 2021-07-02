Home Technology Elon Musk tweeted that the new cryptocurrency is up 228% in one day

Jul 02, 2021 0 Comments
Una nueva criptomoneda se dispara un 228 % en un día tras un tuit de Elon Musk

Published:

1 July 2021 23:34 GMT

According to the developers, released a month ago, Baby Dose is a modified version of Docosin, which includes new cryptography and “improved transaction speed”.

The Baby Dodge digital currency has risen 228% in the last 24 hours, up 716.9% over the past two weeks. According to Bitcoin.com Portal.

The latest upsurge comes after billionaire Elon Musk wrote about cryptocurrency on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Approximately published A month ago, Baby Dose is a modified version of docosine, based on a commemorative coin that saw strong growth this year.

“The Baby Toge coin learned some tricks and lessons from its commemorative father, Tokesin”, Confirms Forex Web Portal. In particular, it ensures the existence of new cryptography and “improved transaction speed”.

One of the characteristics of the currency is that it is “hyper-deflationary”. “With each transaction more baby Dodge coins are automatically added to your wallet because all cardholders will automatically receive a 5% charge for each transaction that takes place on the network,” say the developers.

Seth Sale

Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

