Windows 10 – How to download Windows 11 if you have the technology

Jul 01, 2021 0 Comments
Everything is ready for arrival New Windows 11, Next version Operating system For the most used computer in the world loaded with many innovations in appearance and functionality.

This new version, which is already being tested by developers and application experts registered with Microsoft, will be officially available to the public early next year.

Users with the latest version of Windows 10 And if you meet the minimum hardware specifications, they will get Windows 11 for free.

However, from now on, you can find out if your current computer or the computer you plan to buy is compatible with the new version.

You can find this:

Microsoft has already revealed the minimum specifications that a computer must receive to get the Windows 11 update:

  • Processor: 1 GHz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a supported 64-bit processor.
  • Memory RAM: At least 4 gigabytes (GB).
  • HDD– At least 64 gigabytes (GB) capacity.
  • Graphic card Compatible with DirectX12 or later
  • Screen With a minimum resolution of 720p.

Now, you can also find out if your current computer is compatible with Windows 11. To find out, you need to download and run the free app provided by Microsoft. llamada ‘PC Health Check’, Which is now disabled, but the company has stated that this check will be available soon.

There is more Windows Security is another free tool from Microsoft It analyzes not only the level of security of the system but also the configuration and specifications of the machine for free so that you can compare them with the minimum requirements of Windows 11 and find out if you are ready for the update.

Users within Windows 10 But they do not meet the minimum equipment requirements and they can continue to use the tools with that version without any problems. However, Microsoft will support this operating system until October 14, 2025.

How to download Windows 11 from Windows 10?

When verifying the version of Windows 10, these are the steps you need to follow to download the new operating system.

1. You need to put the name ‘Windows Insider Program’ in the computer browser – the program is already on the computer-. Then sign up.
2.Sign in to create or login. Next, a window will appear asking you to select a Microsoft account.
3. Follow the instructions in the guide to get the preview version of Windows 11 available.
4. Once the changes are saved, it is necessary to restart the computer and wait for the next few days for Windows 11 to be officially released.

