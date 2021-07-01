Home Entertainment The new Apple Store opens at the historic LA Cinema

The new Apple Store opens at the historic LA Cinema

Jul 01, 2021 0 Comments

8 and past the doors of the historic cinema located on the corner of Broadway, immediately struck by the magnificent aspect of the place. In 1927, the architect of the famous cinemas S. Built by Charles Lee, it was one of the first theaters in Los Angeles. Closed in 1988, the vacant and unused space has not been renovated since. It was in this baroque style steeped in history that the group decided to set up its new boutique. Inspired by the Garnier Opera House at the time, its hall is adorned with a memorial circular arched staircase with bronze banisters and surrounded by Corinthian marble columns. At the back of the store, we see a feature video wall in the middle of the hall located under the arch of the arena – now condemned – especially refurbished for the occasion and surrounded by its original balconies. The major restoration also includes the original stained glass window, the centerpiece of which is a rolled-up image strip, as well as a painting depicting the blue sky surrounded by clouds overlooking the forum.

Learn more: www.apple.com

The restored stained glass window features a distinctive floor-de-lis motif rolled celluloid film strip and purple stripe found only in early sound films.

© Courtesy of Apple

READ  Magda Szubanski’s contemporary swipe at Pete Evans

You May Also Like

Megan Markle wants the opera Winfrey Lily to be Diana's god

Megan Markle wants the opera Winfrey Lily to be Diana’s god

Ugly. Raises $ 75 million from James Murdoch's Luba Systems

Ugly. Raises $ 75 million from James Murdoch’s Luba Systems

Timothy Salamet on Crochet for "The French Dispatch"

Timothy Salamet on Crochet for “The French Dispatch”

Directors Ludovic and Soren Buckerma talk to us about their new French wolf film Teddy

Directors Ludovic and Soren Buckerma talk to us about their new French wolf film Teddy

Toute la culture

Telling children about friendships with works of art

Is Omar a victim of cynicism? He explains why Hollywood often offers him the same role

Is Omar a victim of cynicism? He explains why Hollywood often offers him the same role

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *