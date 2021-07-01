“Serena” on Slum 25: Information and Commentary on the Play with Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence

Share







Streaming on TV tonight and on Slum 25: Serena (2014) starring Suzanne Pierre with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Rice Ifans, Sean Harris and Toby Jones. Information and commentary from the Bulls de Culture on the play, which aired on Serie 25 on Thursday, July 1st.

Summary: In the late 1920s, the newlywed couple George and Serena Pemberton settled in the North Carolina Mountains, where they were determined to earn their fortune in the logging business. In this desert, Serena quickly becomes equal to any man and rules their empire with her husband with an iron fist. When Serena finds out George’s secret while pronouncing herself, their passionate and brave couple break up. Their fate leads them to the worst misery …

Serena Watch streaming on TV and Slum 25: In our opinion

Extract from review Cultural bubbles In the feature film Serena When it was released in theaters it was written:

Susan Beer Directs the actors sublimely in the film Serena, Very well put together, the elements of the plot fit together perfectly. However, despite the speed of love and the fate of each of the characters, we regret that everything connected so quickly.

Shooting Secrets, Events: Did You Know? This is a film adaptation of the book Serena (2008) Of the American writer Ron Rash .

Of the American writer . This is the third time Jennifer Lawrence And Bradley Cooper Share a movie poster Happiness treatment (2012) and American Bluff (2013).

And Share a movie poster Happiness treatment (2012) and American Bluff (2013). The shooting took place Czech Republic .

. Composer Johann Soderquist, Composer in movies Brothers And Morse.

Find out more:

Serena Slum 25 airs and streams NRJ Play Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11 p.m.

The film is not recommended for those under 10 years of age

Recent Articles on Bulls de Culture – La Reduction (See all)

Similar articles