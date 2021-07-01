Madden NFL 22 PS5 Game Play Trailer Describes New Game Day Experience

This year Madden describes the new game feature of the NFL 22 as Dynamic Game Day – and unfortunately for PlayStation 4 owners, it will only be available on the next gen consoles. The idea is that the title aims to capture things like playing in a real NFL game, so if you’ve been trying to leave the house and come back against a particularly loud crowd, for example, you may have a hard time getting instructions from your team members.

Doing a great play silences the stadium and turns the pace in your favor – all of which are revealed by a new counter that comes and goes based on the swing of the match. Each stadium has unique characteristics and benefits associated with it, whether it reduces tolerance in Denver or strong winds in Chicago, making each game unique and bringing new value to new challenges.

Combine with current owner mode updates, there should be many more variants in a single player. The video above mentions that Madden played 80% of NFL 21 games offline, so he made AI more realistic and engaging. But while we appreciate all the additions and improvements featured here, we can’t help but notice the many familiar animations used in the scenes themselves.