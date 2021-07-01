July 1 Introduces the Govt Source – Everything You Need to Know Here

What is a Govt Certificate?

The EU-General Vaccine Passport, also known as Covid-Proof, shows that you have been vaccinated against Covit-19 and how much you received. Certificates can be issued digitally or in paper form at border crossings in connection with ID checks.

The Govt certificate is free and the service opens on July 1st. However, so far, a Swedish Social Security number is required to obtain it.

How to get Govt Certificate?

Vaccinate. Within seven days, the vaccine is reported in the National Vaccine Register. Sign in with the e-ID covidbevis.se.

Download, print or save your vaccination certificate. The certificate is automatically sent to your digital mailbox and is ready for use.

What if you do not have an electronic ID?

If you are unable to use the e-ID, the certificate can be sent in paper form to the Population Registration Address. A form is available ehalsomyndigheten.se July 1st. Anyone without internet access can write or write a letter to the e-health officer and ask for a form. Here, a Swedish Social Security number is required.

What information is in the Govt sources?

So far, the certificate contains only proof that you have been vaccinated. In addition, the documents include the name, date of birth, date of issue and a personal certificate ID in the form of a QR code. From mid-July, the evidence is a plan to include negative test results, and evidence for recovery can be obtained by August 12th.

Do you need to take both doses before applying?

It is enough to have your first vaccine dose, but keep in mind that it can take up to seven days for it to be reported. The rules for whether you need one or two doses of the vaccine may vary from country to country.

Some countries only accept evidence 14 days after the last dose of the vaccine, so check what fits your goal.

How long is the vaccination certificate valid?

The Covid certificate is valid for 90 days, but you can download a new certificate as many times as you want for free, for example, by removing your mobile phone.

Do you need a certificate to travel?

The Govt certification is intended to facilitate, but not require, travel within the EU. However, different countries may require different types of certifications and tests, so you should keep an update on what applies in the country you are traveling to through the Foreign Ministry or the embassies abroad website.

