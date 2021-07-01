Home Technology Instagram will allow all its users to share links in stories

Jul 01, 2021 0 Comments
In the picture, the Instagram logo. EFE / EPA / SASCHA STEINBACH / Archive

In recent days, Instagram has decided to make some changes in the functions that everyone already considered “normal” so that it can open up a wider audience and further democratize its site. Originally intended to upload publications through its web version, it has now surprised everyone by announcing that it works An option to put links in the stories for all of your users.

From the beginning, this application limited the number of so-called sliding links, Oh Swipe up, Only verified accounts or at least 10,000 followers can choose this tool. However, in the last hour the Facebook subsidiary announced that it was operating on a test that would allow it to expand this margin, without slipping your finger on the screen only this time.

For this new change, Instagram has decided that people who want to redirect their followers to a webpage can do so. Sticker or link label. So, this tool works just like a Drove “⁇” Or Hashtag: Users only need to click on the tag and it will redirect to a new page, in this case, outside of Instagram.

Similarly, the company promised that there would be more communication around external connections with this new action, unlike what happens next. Stories That Swipe up, Stories Stickers sThey can get answers from followers.

In this regard, Instagram Product Manager Vishal Shah, in an interview with The Verge, said that the test was born out of the need to know the application that people give to the “generality” of the power to publish its links. Stories. For this reason, full attention will be paid not only to the link labels they place, but also to the frequency and pages on which they are operated. This way, you can verify if people use this tool to generate spam within the app, or, conversely, if they take it as an option to share their lives outside of Instagram.

Now, with this announcement came another thing that will surprise the followers of the social network. According to Shaw, Drivers There is a future for stories on Instagram, so this feature will migrate over time Swipe up, As it is known today.

“This is the organization we want to get in the future., Said the Instagram manager.

At this time, this new strategy may be available to all users of the social network, although it has not been announced how or when this tool will be used. In addition, Shaw promises that this is an option designed exclusively for Instagram stories, and “has no plans” to take the idea to other parts of the social network. Fodder o Go reels.

So, just wait for the new announcements Instagram makes about this new feature, which undoubtedly promises to democratize access to information on its platform and achieve greater social and cultural equality among its users.

