Gender Equality: Exclusive Interview with Hillary Clinton

Jul 01, 2021 0 Comments
Video Length: 5 min.

Francinefo
During a visit to Paris as part of the Generational Equality Forum, on Wednesday, June 30, the former US Secretary of State answered questions from Anne-Sophie Lapix.

Hillary Clinton commented in the newspaper on Wednesday, June 30, France 2 at 8 p.m. “Progress“Created on the basis of equality between women and men, but it exists”Many areas where we are behind like “politics” Or “EconomyFormer US Secretary of State in France for the Generational Equality Forum Anne-Sophie L லbeck answered questions exclusively.

The former presidential candidate also returned to the term of Donald Trump, he ruled “Many took it [l’ancien président] As entertainment “.People fainted, but four years after Trump became president, they realized the White House needed someone to take care of the real issues. “

The politician took advantage of his interview and saluted the election of Kamala Harris, the current Vice President of the United States and the first woman to hold this position. As “Distant ceiling“He could not break the presidency,” said Hillary Clinton.Hope“Let it happen”Coming soon“.

