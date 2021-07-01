From July 1, new requirements will apply to international travelers in Ecuador International | News

A negative result of an RT-PCR or antigen test to detect Covit-19 or vaccine certification may be given.

From the first hour of this Thursday in Ecuador, the new period for issuing the card with the full doses of the Covit-19 vaccine to international travelers at airports is one of the valid requirements. Rules of the Emergency Response Team (COE).

The international airports of Quito and Guayaquil have reported on their social networks that this is one of the features to be considered within the protocols issued by the National COE on June 10, 23:59 local time today (Thursday 04.59 GMT), when it starts to enter from abroad Said in a statement.

This includes giving a negative result of an RT-PCR or antigen test to detect Covit-19 for a maximum of 72 hours prior to travel, calculated from the sample collection (children under the age of two are exempt from giving these tests).

He may state that the Covit-19 or equivalent vaccination card with full size, as appropriate, is “valid at least 14 days prior to flight”.

Special attention to travelers coming from Brazil

All travelers (over 2 years of age) must present their negative RT-PCR test in Brazil or the negative antigen test performed up to 72 hours prior to arrival in Ecuador. Despite the fact that this test is negative, when entering Ecuador you must be isolated for ten days at your home or at any place of accommodation of your own choice, at the expense of the traveler.

Present the vaccination card or its equivalent in full size and will not be isolated by persons valid for at least 14 days prior to flight.

Children under the age of 2 are exempt from submitting these documents.

Option to enter Galapagos

The National COE also decided to approve the guidelines for entering Galapagos, which will take effect from this midnight, which must be complied with by all individuals, regardless of their immigration type.

A negative result of an RT-PCR or antigen test must be carried out up to 72 hours before the flight or, in turn, with the full schedule of the Covit-19 or equivalent vaccination card and at least 14 days before the flight.

As for foreign tourists, he said, “at the time of entering the islands they can enter within the period established within this guideline until they have certified laboratory results from their country of birth.”

In addition, for the entry of tourists, nationals or foreigners, a traffic control card issued by the Government Council of the Special Regime of Galapagos will be required, which eliminates the safe conduct governed by a tour operator or through accommodation arranged by the Ministry of Tourism.

Children under the age of two are exempt from submitting these documents.

Ecuador currently has 458,504 Covid 19 cases confirmed by the PCR, causing a total of 21,560 deaths, according to the Daily Report of the Ministry of Public Health, among the confirmed and possible causes of the disease. (I)