Home Sports Angle joins cast of Space Jam 2!

Angle joins cast of Space Jam 2!

Jul 01, 2021 0 Comments
La superstar NBA des Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, ici sous le maillot de la Tune Squad, vient d'accueillir la chanteuse belge Angèle dans le casting de Space Jam : A New Legacy

Expectations surrounding Space Jam: A new legacy is only growing in weeks, with a French theatrical release scheduled for July 21st. The general public of Hexagon will also be surprised to be there… Belgian Singer Angle!

The long-awaited second opus in the realm of fantasy, decades long, is finally about to be revealed to the public. 24 years after the release of the famous space jam Michael Jordan, Countless fans of the animated film will finally be entitled to the second part, but not to a sequel.

Anyway, this is what has been hammering for months LeBron James, The heir of his Ernest and the main character of the new blockbuster. So as not to disappoint high expectations, King surrounded himself with a high-level production team, as well as comedians filled with names familiar to the general public.

With the exception of his NBA colleagues, Damien Lillard, Clay Thompson or Lockers leader Anthony Davis, for example, he surrounded himself with Don Seidel or Gentia. The latter will provide the voice of Lola Bunny, who will also be entitled to a beautiful French transcription because Angle will take care of doubling it!

The Belgian singer, who has already been rewarded many times in her life, no longer needs a presentation. With a string of successes, he is being exported internationally via a duet with Dua Liba, so he will try his hand at the dub role for the second time. His previous experience as KP KP in Toy Story 4 should help him in his mission.

That being said, the rest of the French voice actors are not yet known. The alleged LeBron cause will undoubtedly be explored by the NBA’s French-speaking audience. This is a good reason to go to the theaters in the next few days and find a popular movie with family or friends.

Therefore, Angela Lola will borrow Bunny’s features in Space Jam: A New Legacy. A good tip to bring to your friends in the middle of a viewing session.

READ  MLP: Internet users attack his wife

You May Also Like

Madden NFL 22 PS5 Game Play Trailer Describes New Game Day Experience

Madden NFL 22 PS5 Game Play Trailer Describes New Game Day Experience

Luka Doncic sous le maillot Slovène

Luca Dansik beats Angola and unleashes a giant

Blake Snell missed Florida

Brief MLP: Blake Snell Injury | Recipients of Jayas in Rehabilitation

Madden 22: Make way for agility!

Madden 22: Make way for agility!

Le meneur star du Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell, a vécu un véritable calvaire lors du récent incident aérien traversé par sa franchise

After Lillard, Donovan Mitchell’s future was threatened!

NFL | White End Demarius Thomas announced his retirement

NFL | White End Demarius Thomas announced his retirement

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *