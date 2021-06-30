Home Top News Wildlife. In Australia, a rodent resurrection is “extinct for 150 years”

Jun 30, 2021 0 Comments
Wildlife. In Australia, a rodent resurrection is “extinct for 150 years”

A study of the genetic variation of rodents on the island continent, which has lost more mammals than any other country in the last two hundred years, has found that Australian biologists have “never completely extinguished” the Golden Mouse.

Finally a mouse with good news in Australia. This year the island nation faces For a rodent invasion, as described “Natural Disaster” By the authorities, A study by biologists from the Australian National University, Provided by Wise, Reveals that a race “Considered extinct for over 150 years” Found alive on an island off the coast of Australia. It directed scientists “Taxonomy Revived”.

This breed, the Golds Mouse (Pseudomonas aeruginosa), Was once in much of Australia, but its population declined in the 1840s “Shortly after the arrival of the Europeans on the continent”, Explains the US site.

The island is home to flora and fauna “Unique in the world”, 86% of its mammals are found nowhere else, Reminiscent of the Australian Channel site ABC. But Australia has lost more mammals than any other country in the last two hundred years, and 34 terrestrial species have been reported extinct since Europeans first set foot on the continent in 1788.

