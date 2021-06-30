Ugly. Raises $ 75 million from James Murdoch’s Luba Systems

The French digital media company, which produces “socially sensitive” news and entertainment videos for General Z and Millennials, has raised $ 75 million in the Serie C financial round, from James Murdoch’s Luba Systems, a number of major investors, including Franுவாois – to Henry Binalt’s Artemis World, French Orange Ventures by Manager Dekehaw Capital.

Current investors led by Alfred Verizel of the Red River West are also participating in the new round, which reaffirms their commitment.

Additional funding will allow brute. “Accelerate and expand its operations in new markets such as the United States, India and Africa, and diversify its unique content, focusing on issues of gender, content, feminism, environment, race, entertainment and culture and social impact,” she said.

In 2019, the company raised $ 40 million for its US drive. The brand is currently growing in French-speaking Africa, Latin America and Europe, especially in Germany and the UK.

Ugly. He also said he received BCorp. Certification, which “ensures that it meets the highest international standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability”. The so-called P Corps is a community that wants to use business as a force for good.

“Ugly. An agent of change and this certification is the best recognition of our day-to-day commitment to our values,” said Brute’s CEO Guillum Lockrox. “I’m delighted to welcome new partners who recognize these values ​​and pledge to support us in our mission to have a positive impact on new generations.”

LaCroix founded Proud, which he says is already profitable in France, four years ago with his fellow TV producer Renaud Le Van Kim. Last year, the company reached 20 billion video views. “Its videos are designed to be comprehensible in almost 100 countries and shared on social media,” the company said in a recent interview with French President Emmanuel Macron and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

During this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, Tripeca Enterprises hosted a controlling role for Luba, Proud. Featured headlines such as “Why Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal Founded the Tribeca Film Festival”, “Film honors Govt leading workers in New York” and “Life of Lynn-Manuel Miranda”.

The Paris-based company, which employs more than 150 people, recently launched the SVOD site Brutex in France, which costs 99 4.99 (95 5.95) per month and offers “original” documentaries and TV series with a strong approach. Writing General Z “.

“We are delighted to support the Proud team as they continue to build this innovative and unique storytelling business,” Murdoch said.

Stephen Richard, president and CEO of Orange, said: “In a few years, Proud. He established himself as a leading figure in the French and European media ecosystem, especially among the youth. Thanks to an innovative business model based on data analysis, Proud. Participates in updating the French press scene and builds a strong bond of loyalty with its audience. This first digital model is part of Orange’s strategy. As a major investor in this new financial round through Orange Ventures, we are pleased to support Pruitt. In its expansion strategy to echo this French knowledge internationally ”.

The head of Artemis Binalt declared: “By creating innovative content with a strong impact on citizens, Proud. It attracts young people from all over the world, thus engaging the global community in social issues around the world. Ugly. It fully responds to the profound changes of our time. The reliability of the brute. Its ability to generate engagement convinced me to support its growth. “