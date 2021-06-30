Two rare phenomena .. Astronomers observe collisions between black holes and nether stars

The first two collisions were discovered in January 2020 by the Virgin Laboratory in Italy





Astronomers have definitively detected two rare cases of a black hole colliding with a neutron star, creating waves called gravitational waves in space that travel more than 900 million light-years to reach Earth’s discoverers.

“Space-time” is a physical concept that combines two dimensions (time and space) and is defined as space with its four dimensions (three spatial dimensions of length, width and height in addition to time). Its mass is 4 to 8 times the mass of our sun. After burning all the nuclear fuel on the star, the star is hit by a supernova explosion, a cosmic phenomenon that occurs in the last evolutionary stages of a massive star’s life, and this explosion emits the outer layers of the star in the form of beautiful supernovae.

The first of the two collisions was discovered by the Virgin Laboratory in Italy on January 5, 2020, and the second LIGO detector was temporarily offline, making it one of the two devices being developed by the Laser Gravity Wave Laboratory (LIGO) in the United States. According to Sky News Arabia.

In this collision, the mass of the black hole was about 8.9 times that of our Sun, and the neutron star was 1.9 times the mass of the Sun.

According to the second event observed by three discoverers on January 15, 2020, it was a black hole about 5.7 times the mass of the Sun, while it swallowed a neutron star 1.5 times the mass of the Sun.

At the same time, LIGO detected other phenomena that could be collisions between black holes and neutron stars, but these two findings are more obvious and accurate.

Because the two events were so far apart, astronomers were unable to detect any light in the sky from the collisions. If they are close, there is no visible light from the collision because the black holes are much larger than neutron stars.

“The simulations indicate that the neutron star will be swallowed whole without being cut off,” says Astrid Lambertz, a member of the LIGO team at the C டிte d’Azur (OCA) laboratory in France. “These stars may disappear into the black hole.”

“Observations like this will help us understand how such unparalleled exotic partners are formed, where a black hole and a neutron star can already be born as a pair of stars orbiting each other.”

He continued: “Couples can meet in their lifetime. There are initial indications that the latest speculation for a second confrontation may be correct, but nothing definite is certain.”