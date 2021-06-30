Megan Markle wants the opera Winfrey Lily to be Diana’s god

Who is the goddess of Lilliput Diana, daughter of Megan Markle and Prince Harry? According to the British press, Oprah Winfrey will be assisted by the former star of the “Suits” series.

Become a close friend of Megan Markle since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was founded in the United States, Oprah Winfrey has been a neighbor of the couple, just a few steps from their home in the upscale area of ​​Montecito, California. Therefore, it is no coincidence that Megan Markle and Prince Harry chose an American guest for their secret interview. It may become the deity of their daughter.

“She wants her daughter to be surrounded by strong female role models, and Oprah certainly fits this bill. The sun.

Choice of influence

Oprah Winfrey’s choice is not a bad choice for little Lily Diana’s future, beyond friendship with the couple. The American host is one of the most influential personalities in the media world on the other side of the Atlantic and can demonstrate a strong support for his daughter of God.

When asked about the possibility of Megan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter becoming Mother of God, 67 – year – old Oprah Winfrey wanted to play it safe. “I don’t need to be a god, I’m already natural. I’m a neighbor, I’m a friend, that’s all… but it will probably take the younger one as a godsend,” he said. Entertainment tonight.

If Oprah Winfrey refuses to accept this responsibility, other names will already appear on the list of alternative names, including Beyonc,, tennis champion Serena Williams, American channel journalist CBS Gayle King or Amal Clooney. However, it is very likely that this information will never be published in the press. It was a private baptism arranged for Archie, and the names of God’s parents and God’s mothers were never revealed. Leave the press and interested free to imagine all possible combinations.