For the French in London, an uncertain British future

Europeans settled UK Must apply for their permanent residency by Wednesday, June 30th. If they do not match Ted Set Status, The new status created for them and given to them if they can prove their installation in the country before 1There is January 2021, they will lose all their previousProxy. In other words: the right to live in the United Kingdom, the right to work there, the benefit of social assistance and free access to the health care system as in all other illegal activities.

The British embassy lists 143,000 French people

The French have apparently been affected by this deadline. For more than a decade, the French administration has estimated that London will have a population of about 300,000 “Fifth or Sixth French City” Of the world. He estimated that although 143,000 French people were registered on the British embassy list, tens of thousands of French people were not bothered to register.

Requests Set level They have put an end to this myth. By the end of March, 206,910 French people had applied, including 190,330 in the UK. The French are far from being the most represented Europeans in the United Kingdom, with more than 900,000 Poles and Romanians living there, as well as 500,550 Italians and 320,850 Spaniards.

Have London and England lost the appeal from Brexit? Hard to say. Thousands of French young people cross the channel each year to enjoy this cosmopolitan city, where they thank a job, oh couple, waitress or cook. 1 toThere is In January, this option was blocked unless they announced an employment contract that included a minimum annual salary of 25 25,600 (29 29,900).

Current figures show no decrease in the number of French people in the country: 108,000 French people were registered at the London consulate in 2007 and 128,000 in 2015. However, the increase in these records since the June 23, 2016 referendum could be misleading as it is compounded by uncertainty about the position of the French in the United Kingdom.

“It hurts me to have to apply to stay at home”

Symptoms indicate a course of onset. The French lycee Charles-de-Cole in London advertised in 2018 because there were places in its classes, before, the waiting list was in place. After all, the language used by the French in London has changed. Sonia, 49, who has lived in the British capital for more than 20 years, explains: “It hurts me to have to apply to stay at home”. In his view, London, the trendy city of Europe in the 1990s, had lost a genius size quo when it came to the songs of the dim band and the speeches of young Prime Minister Tony Blair. So, she feels less attached to it.

For those who took the Brexit vote to heart, the situation has changed. Sophie, who does not want to be named because she does not want to worry about her boss, says she lives in London. “for now”. The same is true of funds and Sebastian. This means that when the respective children are born in London, they have their homes there. They had never expressed this reluctance until then, as it was clear to them that they were on the banks of the Thames and, above all, were insecure. Until it comes through Brexit.