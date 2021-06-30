Brief MLP: Blake Snell Injury | Recipients of Jayas in Rehabilitation

Blake Snell was injured

He will not dance tonight.

Snell was scratched due to an illness. – Mark Sheldon (_m_sheldon) June 29, 2021

Here’s why Trey Mancini is competing in the circuit

He also wants to encourage people with cancer.

H.R. Mancini in Derby: “The biggest reason I wanted to do this was to show that there is life after 2 cancers and chemotherapy. Last year I received chemo 12 times in a hospital. People who go through those 2 will know you can go beyond that and live a more normal life.” – Steve Melewski (n Masnsteve) June 29, 2021

Vladi is ready for anything

He wants to do everything to help his team succeed.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he will give up anything related to business #Blues The front office and trusts them to take care of it: “I welcome anyone here. I will be there to help them with anything they need from me.” – Keegan Matheson (ee Keegan Matheson) June 29, 2021

Recipients of Jayas in Rehabilitation

Danny Johnson and Alejandro Kirk will play at the AAA tonight. Kirk has never played in the AAA before.

Kirk and Johnson will begin rehab work at Triple-A tonight. #Blues – Ben Wagner (ன் BenWock 247) June 29, 2021

The Mets had a tough time

Should we worry?

Jason Dominguez in the U21

According to this writing there is only one pro sport under his belt.

Jason Dominguez will play in the All-Star Futures Game in Colorado. His first professional game yesterday. # Yankees – Brendan Kutty (re Brendan Kutty NJ) June 29, 2021

Louis Robert is making good progress

In fact, his season should not be over.