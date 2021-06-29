The phone does not have a SIM card; Provides e-SIM facility to customers in Kerala Phone does not have SIM card; Vi offers e-SIM facility to customers in Kerala

Kochi: Kerala’s leading telecom operator VK Singh has introduced e-SIM facility for postpaid customers using digital SIM compatible phones. This feature is available on various models of Apple and Samsung mobile phones, from Google Pixel 3A to Motorola Racer.

VE-SIM is now available in Kerala, Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, UP. Available in East, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa. Wii Postpaid users who use e-SIM compatible phones no longer need to insert the commonly used SIM card in the phone to access the network.

The e-SIM comes in the form of an integrated SIM chip compatible with all mobile network operators that support digital SIM. The e-SIM allows the customer to access calls, SMS, data and other features without changing their standard SIM cards.

Vodafone Idea Kerala-Tamil Nadu Cluster Business Leader, S.S. Murali said. He said the company hopes that this will provide a better experience as it will help e-SIM users make more of their phones.

Existing customers can avail e-SIM facility through simple processes. First type eSIM (after leaving space) email id and send SMS to 199 (eSIM) e-mail address). Customers who do not register any email ID on their mobile number should send an email (after leaving the place) to Email ID 199 (email). 199 for email id).

Customers will receive 199 to SMS if the email is valid. You must reply to this message as ESIMY to confirm the e-SIM request. You will receive an SMS asking for your confirmation by phone call. After giving your consent by phone call, you will receive an email with a QR code and registered mail ID. You can scan the QR code and follow the instructions to activate the e-SIM.

New customers of V can get e-SIM at the nearest V Store with ID card and photo. It is a good idea to carry a mobile phone with you as it will speed up the scanning of the activated QR code. The QR code sent via email can only be used to scan once. The e-SIM will be activated within two hours of scanning the code.