In response to the US attack: the shooting of a US base in Syria

Jun 29, 2021 0 Comments
Last night, pro-Iranian militants attacked a U.S. base in eastern Syria near the al-Omar oil field in the province of Deir ez-Zor. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced a shelling attack on the base U.S. For air strikes Against militants on the Syrian-Iraqi border. According to the “Observatory”, the Americans responded with artillery fire on the Syrian city of al-Miadin, which is controlled by militants.

Document of the US attack on the Syria-Iraq border

A Syrian state news agency reported that “missiles were fired at a military base occupying al-Omar oil fields” – without specifying who was responsible for the shooting. Al-Omar oil field is controlled by “Syrian Democratic Forces” – a US-backed Kurdish rebel organization.

U.S. in Syria U.S. forces say rockets hit The military said last night – but no casualties were reported. Col. Wayne Maruto, a spokesman for the International Coalition for the Struggle against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, said the attack took place at 19:44 Syrian time. He did not specify who attacked the soldiers.

The U.S. military has attacked the Syrian-Iraqi border

(Photo: AFP)

Between Sunday and Monday night, the U.S. military attacked pro-Iranian militants on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The Pentagon says Iraqi Hezbollah forces and Syed al-Shuhta forces are operational facilities and weapons storage sites for Shiite militants. The airstrikes took place at two points in Syria and at another point in Iraq. At least five militants have been killed in a US airstrike, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

One Syrian opposition group said at least five militants had been killed

This is the second time Washington has officially claimed responsibility for an attack on pro-Iranian militants in the region. Both To the White House. Previous time bFebruary, Then US forces attacked eastern Syria in response to an attack by Shiite militants against US targets in Iraq.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkan yesterday backed the US decision to attack pro-Iranian militants on the Syrian-Iraqi border: he told reporters in Rome where he met with Foreign Minister Jair Lapidet yesterday.

White House spokeswoman Zhen Zaki responded to the militant attack by saying that Iran “supports complex and extremist behavior.” At the same time, Zaki defended diplomatic relations with Tehran – in order to prevent it from buying nuclear weapons. Indirect talks are currently underway between Iran and the United States with the aim of rescuing the nuclear deal.

( Photo: A.P.)

Iran, Iraq and Syria have condemned the US attack. Tehran has called on Washington to avoid “creating a crisis” in the region, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said: “What the US is doing is definitely disrupting security in the region, and the United States is one of the victims.” The Iraqi government, which is not interested in the US-Iran conflict, has said it will explore all legal avenues to prevent a recurrence in the future.

First published: 23:07, 28.06.21

