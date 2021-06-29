Crypto.com and its business service: All Bitcoin wallets can now be associated with crypto.com payment

Thanks to Crypto.com Pay, merchants can now target millions of bitcoins around the world. A new improvement actually allows the payment gateway to accept all payments Bitcoin (PTC) From all kinds of portfolios.

Crypto.com fee The challenge of compatibility with is brilliantly met All BTC wallets, And offers an opportunity to significantly extend the range for ecommerce. The operating system completes its payment gateway, now allowing all online merchants who use it to accept fees from BTC No wallet.

Crypto.com broke a message Communication On June 24, 2021. The company proves once again, Its agility in the crypto ecosystem, This improvement occurs Less than 3 months After cryptocurrency formalizes payments in the CRO, its own cryptocurrency, via crypto.com Pay.

Crypto payment solution with many benefits

Crypto.com Pay currently allows merchants to accept 22 sources of payments Related to major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, butEther (ETH) And Tether (USDT). Merchants will not be charged any registration, maintenance or transaction fees.. They must be fulfilled 0.5% Fees for switching between FIAT & cryptos. Ecommerce feels this way Savings are estimated at 80%, Compared to payment networks like MasterCard and Visa.

In addition, crypto.com offers e-commerce Flexibility in their financial management, By allowing them to convert income from their sales In their bank account, And their cryptocurrencies in Bitcoin and Staple Coin – USDC, TUSD, TGBP, TCAD, TAUD – Their own wallet. Additionally, Crypto.com Pay Offers Better conversion rates Thanks to its customers and merchants for the company’s many partnerships with key transactions.

Merchants who use a payment processor also benefit Increased legal commitment. Crypto.com is really always included In harmony with its priorities And works with external legal advisers Closely follow the evolution of cryptocurrency rules. These sustainable efforts allow the company Ensure that it effectively provides a secure and reliable payment solution.

Crypto.com is on all fronts, and is gradually increasing, every month, its weight in the cryptosphere. After her Partnership with Fireblocks To attack companies, the company now offers significant upgrade capability to ecommerce that uses the crypto.com tariff processor.