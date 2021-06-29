Home Sports After Lillard, Donovan Mitchell’s future was threatened!

After Lillard, Donovan Mitchell's future was threatened!

Jun 29, 2021 0 Comments
The early results of the season for some NBA stars have obviously had consequences. Following the growing rumors surrounding Damien Lillard, it was the turn of another top player to take center stage. This is Donovan Mitchell, the owner of Jazz!

This year the teacher averaged 26 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Donovan Mitchell He individually justified his new maximum contract starting this summer (163 million in 5 years). On top of that, Utah had a great regular campaign, had the best record in the league and was named Rudy Cobert’s Defensiveman of the Year.

Unfortunately, none of this was enough to go far in the playoffs, eliminating the Clippers in the second round (4-2). A big disappointment for Spida… This can have dire consequences. In fact, as Brian Windhorst revealedESPN, The scorer will not believe in making old bones in jazz!

Brian Windhorst: I think Dwayne Wade, who brought in Ryan Smith as area owner and team consultant, is seriously concerned about Donovan Mitchell’s desire to stay in Utah for the long haul.

This is unconfirmed news for the Mormon fan base. Although he has now won four years with Utah, Mitchell has yet to even see a conference final. The comments he made after the dismissal against LA showed it, The boy was boiling with rage. Atmosphere …

The result needs to be imaginative to calm the spirits in the back, and it can start with the front office. G.M. Dennis Lindsay resigned to withdraw his post, which is a sign of a possible shift in the mindset of the rights. In addition, former Boston sports boss Danny Ainge is rumored to be joining the organization list. Will this be enough? Nothing is less certain.

Although the summer of 2021 should be very quiet, you can finally find a pretty crazy office. On the way out is Lillard and Mitchell, which is of interest to all owners of the league!

