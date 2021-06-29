Home Top News A wonderful fire in central London

A wonderful fire in central London

Jun 29, 2021 0 Comments
A wonderful fire in central London

According to firefighters, a fire broke out in three campuses south of the Thames, near the Elephant and Fort Station, as well as six cars and a telephone booth. The incident has been brought under control.

Article written by

Published

Update

Study time: 1 minute.

Heavy smoke billowed from a train and underground station in London (United Kingdom) on Monday 28 June. According to emergency services, it had to be evacuated, leading to the intervention of a hundred firefighters. The incident was brought under control in the afternoon. According to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, a police officer and a member of the public were taken away by emergency services “புகை உள்ளிழுக்கும்”.

Firefighters said on Twitter that six cars and a telephone booth were set on fire in three shopping malls located under the railroad tracks near Elephant and Fort Station south of the Thames. In videos re-tweeted by London firefighters, it shows an interesting eruption.

“This incident is not considered terrorism in nature.”, According to London Police, had to close several streets for traffic. According to traffic police, trains will not be stopped after the station is evacuated. LCancellations and delays are to be expected by Monday evening, he said, citing the National Rail Network.

READ  Australia and New Zealand open 'travel bubble'

You May Also Like

cerf dans la forêt

Australia: 2 nudists fined $ 2,000 for missing in forest

Faced with the spread of delta diversity, Australia “needs to reconsider its strategy”

Faced with the spread of delta diversity, Australia “needs to reconsider its strategy”

London's financial center emits twice as much CO2 emissions as the entire UK

London’s financial center emits twice as much CO2 emissions as the entire UK

US attacks on pro-Iranian militants in Iraq and Syria kill at least five - LINFO.re

US attacks on pro-Iranian militants in Iraq and Syria kill at least five – LINFO.re

bandeaubielsa

June 27 Copa America newspaper

Wimbledon - Humbert-Kyrgios, une revanche 4 mois après l

Wimbledon – Humbert-Kyrgios, 4 months after Australia retaliate #Kyrgios #Wimbledon #Humbert #Revenge

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *